Chinese media hit out over pricing talks with Pfizer amidst Covid-19 surge

China’s state-backed media have accused U.S. "capital forces" of profiteering from the current wave of COVID-19, amid an ongoing shortage of antivirals and widespread reports of pneumonia since the lifting of restrictions last month.

"The U.S. tends to brag about ... its leading and generous role in the battle against the pandemic, [but] U.S. capital forces tend to show their business expansionism and insistence on maximizing their interests," the English-language Global Times newspaper said in a front-page editorial.

"For them, everything can be put on the trading table and profit always comes first."

The financial magazine Caixin quoted unnamed sources as saying that Pfizer hadn't lowered its price significantly beyond the 1,890 yuan (U.S. $280) it currently charges Chinese hospitals.

Paxlovid hasn't been included in China's national medical insurance program, as negotiations between China's National Healthcare Security Administration (NHSA) and Pfizer "failed because of the drug's high price," according to the Global Times.

Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla said on Monday that the company isn't considering allowing China to make generic Paxlovid, but was currently "in discussions" about the price of the drug.

"We have an agreement already for local manufacturing of [branded] Paxlovid in China," Bourla told a J.P. Morgan healthcare conference. "So we have a local partner that will make Paxlovid for us, and then we will sell it to the Chinese market."

China's Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical said on Tuesday it was "actively cooperating" with Pfizer to ensure the adequate supply of the drug in the Chinese market, where a single course of Paxlovid is currently changing hands for up to 50,000 yuan (U.S. $7,300), compared with the original price of 2,000 yuan (U.S. $295), Reuters reported.

Meanwhile Pfizer's Bourla said the company has shipped millions of courses to China since the lifting of disease controls and lockdowns sparked a mass wave of infections and deaths across the country.