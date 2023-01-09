China: Angry workers clash with police after test-kit maker fires thousands

Angry workers at a now-defunct COVID-19 test kit factory in the southwestern Chinese city of Chongqing clashed with police over the weekend, upset about unpaid wages after the company announced mass layoffs.

Social media footage of the Saturday night protests showed people throwing traffic cones, boxes and stools at police with riot shields, while other clips uploaded to social media platforms like Douyin and Twitter showed a crowd of people shouting "Give us back our money!"

Workers smashed machinery and equipment in the factory and fought off fully equipped riot police with rocks and random debris, the videos showed.

Reuters reported on Sunday that it had verified some of the video clips as being filmed at a factory owned by test-kit makers Zybio in Chongqing.

Local sources told Radio Free Asia that the protest erupted after Zybio announced it was laying off thousands of temporary workers urgently recruited last year to cover huge demand for test kits under the zero-COVID policy that was abruptly abandoned following mass protests in November.

A local resident who gave only the surname He for fear of reprisals said riot police were dispatched to the factory in Chongqing's Dadukou district.