Thousands of Chinese students pledge loyalty to Beijing before going abroad

By: Yitong Wu and Chingman

Tens of thousands of Chinese students studying overseas on government-backed scholarships are required to sign a document pledging loyalty to the ruling Communist Party, as well as putting up guarantors who could be forced to repay their funding should they break the agreement, before arriving at overseas universities, Radio Free Asia has learned.

Sweden's Dagens Nyheter newspaper reported on Jan. 13 that 30 doctoral students arriving in the country had signed contracts pledging loyalty to their government while overseas, and requiring them to serve China's interests during their stay.

A review of publicly available documents by Radio Free Asia found evidence that this practice has been going on quietly for more than a decade, with several versions of the contract and related regulations freely available online.

"During your time studying abroad, you must hone your sense of responsibility and your ability to follow orders, and not engage in any activities that could harm your country's interests or national security," the contract states.

"You must consciously protect the honor of the motherland and of your school, and abide by both the laws of China and the country where you are studying," it says.

Students must also provide the names of two guarantors who countersign the document, in case a student fails to report to the local Chinese embassy or otherwise breaks the terms of the agreement, the documents reveal.

Anyone who tries to resign from their scholarship without authorization or who "behaves extremely badly," or who just disappears or moves to another country or school without authorization will trigger the repayment of around one third of their funding by their guarantors, they show.

Conditional on loyalty

China had said it would send 27,000 students to study overseas on public money for all of 2021, and that their scholarships were entirely conditional on their party loyalty, including a pledge to "come back and serve their country" on completion of their studies, according to another publicly available document.

Anyone who has received funding from any overseas institution or holds permanent residency in another country is automatically disqualified, according to 2021 scholarship selection guidelines posted to the website of the Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom.

Applicants must be able to show that they "support the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party ... and have a sense of duty to serve their country, with a correct world view and values," the document said.

"Selecting organizations shall strictly check applicants' political ideology, their teachers' morality, conduct and learning approach," it said, adding that there will also be a "contractual management method" for recipients of state funding that includes "compensation for breach of contract."

According to the Dagens Nyheter report, students had to produce a "guarantor, who is usually a close relative" who would be held liable if the student broke the terms of the agreement.

According to a version of the rules posted to the website of the China Scholarship Council, two guarantors are required for every application who "have the ability to pay off [debts] on behalf of others."