'Emperor' Xi's epic power grab

The National People's Congress, which starts this weekend, will be the symbolic culmination of Xi Jinping's epic power grab, the media reported.

China's leader has overhauled the Communist Party placing himself at the core and nobody else has even a remote chance of challenging him, BBC reported.

The starkest representation of this will be in the shift in personnel to be announced at the annual political meeting, a rubber-stamp session of nearly 3,000 delegates, BBC reported.

Take the role of the premier, the person managing the world's second-largest economy and, in theory, second only to Xi in the power structure.