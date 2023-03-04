China intends to increase its military budget to an 'appropriate' level

China's military budget is set to increase again, the spokesperson for its "rubber-stamping" parliament has said, before a week-long political meeting expected to make big changes to China's system of governance and increase measures to combat international sanctions, a media report said.

The spokesperson for the National People's Congress, China's legislative body, addressed the media on the eve of its annual meeting to outline the week's agenda, including changes to the constitution and the legal sector, and endorsing new appointments to senior roles, The Guardian reported.

Wang Chao said that the defense budget rises as a proportion of GDP had been moderate and below global averages. Last year's 1.45 trillion yuan (190 billion pound) budget was a rise of 7.1 percent and followed a rise of 6.8 percent in 2021 and 6.6 percent in 2020, the media outlet reported.