China criticizes US Senate for hyping up 'China threat'

As a responsible major country, China has always strictly observed international law and respected the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, the statement said.

It said that the unintended entry of the Chinese civilian unmanned airship into the US airspace was purely an unexpected and isolated incident caused by force majeure. The Chinese side has repeatedly briefed the US and the international community on the situation and asked the US side to properly handle the matter in a calm, professional, and restrained manner.

The US side, however, has turned a deaf ear to China's solemn position, abused the use of force, and overreacted, seriously violating the spirit of international law and customary practice, the statement said.