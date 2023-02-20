US Congressional delegation of nine Senators calls on PM Modi

A US Congressional delegation of nine Senators led by Senate majority leader Charles Schumer called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Monday.

The delegation included Senators Ron Wyden, Jack Reed, Maria Cantwell, Amy Klobuchar, Mark Warner, Gary Peters, Catherine Cortez Masto, and Peter Welch.

Modi welcomed the Congressional delegation to India and appreciated the consistent and bipartisan support of the US Congress for deepening India-US bilateral ties.