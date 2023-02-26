China intends to develop its own 'ChatGPT'

Chinese search engine giant Baidu is moving to set up its own artificial intelligence chatbot amid reports that regulators have warned major tech companies not to offer the Microsoft-backed artificial intelligence bot ChatGPT to the public.

Baidu announced on Feb. 22 it will begin incorporating its artificial intelligence chatbot Ernie into its search services from March, as part of an apparent bid to put a stop to the use of ChatGPT-backed services in China.

Baidu CEO Robin Li said in an internal memo that Ernie Bot will be integrated across all of Baidu’s operations, including its search and cloud services, the Associated Press reported, adding that Baidu also plans to integrate Ernie into its smart car operating system and smart speaker.

“AI technology has reached a tipping point and all industries will inevitably go through transformation,” Li's memo said.

“Baidu stands as the best example of the long-term growth of China’s AI market and is advancing at the forefront of this new wave,” he said.

Fellow tech giant Alibaba confirmed on Feb. 8 that it is also developing a ChatGPT style AI tool, which is currently under internal testing, the state-backed English-language China Daily reported on Feb. 17, without giving a timeframe for its launch.