China slams US sanctions against Chinese companies

China on Monday slammed the United States for sanctioning Chinese companies for alleged involvement with Russia, saying the illegal, unilateral sanctions, if not revoked, would be met with countermeasures from China.



Mao Ning, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, told a press briefing that the US actions lack both the basis in international law and UN Security Council mandate, Xinhua news agency reported.



"They are typical unilateral sanctions and illegal 'long-arm jurisdiction' and detrimental to Chinese interests. We deplore and reject this move and have made serious demarches to the US side," Mao said.



She also said that on the Ukraine issue, China's position has been objective and fair.



"We have actively promoted peace talks and sought a political solution. The US, however, has been fanning the flame and fueling the fight with more weaponry," she said.



To date, the US has provided Ukraine with over $32 billion worth of military aid, including large quantities of advanced armament. Just days ago, it announced yet another tranche of military aid for Ukraine worth $2 billion, according to the spokesperson.