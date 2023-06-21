Did an 'internal speech' by China’s foreign minister forecast a war with the U.S.?

An audio recording of an "internal speech" attributed to Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang predicting that war between China and the United States is inevitable has gained attention on the Chinese Internet.

Asia Fact Check Lab (AFCL) discovered striking similarities in the phrasing of the supposed Qin speech and a nationalistic article posted by blogger Tanji Kede in 2022. And the recording of the supposed Qin speech sounds remarkably like several audio versions of Tanji Kede’s article circulating online, in terms of wording, voice and recording characteristics.

AFCL's comparison of Qin’s alleged speech with these various online postings suggests that the "internal speech" is likely a fake, and instead was likely a recording created by one or more Chinese netizens.

In Depth

Users on Twitter and YouTube have recently circulated the supposed “internal speech of Qin” with many referencing a video posted on the Chinese social media platform Q Town Media as their source. The original poster — who identifies himself as James Quan — does not provide any information about the time or location of the speech.

The 10-minute clip is entitled, “Video 06012023: Recording of Qin Gang’s Internal Speech: War is Inevitable, China’s Relations with the U.S. are at a Boiling Point.” It features a male voice speaking about U.S.-China relations. The faceless speaker notes that the United States has “long regarded China as its imaginary archnemesis” and “the only way for the U.S. to stop the rise of China is through war.”