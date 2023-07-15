Booking a hotel room for the Asian Games? Local police will be watching you.

"The door of each room in the hotel is equipped with a public security system networked cat's eye [camera]," according to a notice displayed in a hotel lobby that was shared on Twitter.

The notice said that the number of occupants in the room must be the same as the number registered with their real name. Any visitors entering the room must also be registered with their real name. "If not, a warning will be issued,” it said.

"After a warning is issued, the personal details of the person who booked the room will be transmitted to the local police station," the notice reads.

The notice also warns guests not to try covering up the peephole.

“Immediate measures will be taken in the event of any abnormal activity," it says.

The Hangzhou Asian Games run from Sept. 23 through Oct. 8, while the Asian Paralympic Games run from Oct. 22-28, with real-name registration required to enter all events.

‘Cat’s eye’

An employee who answered the phone at Hangzhou's Jindi Business Hotel said "cat's eye" facial recognition systems have been installed in hotel room spyholes in that hotel, and in hotels across the city.

"That's right, yes, they installed them ahead of the Games, and they are connected to the internet," the staff member said. "It compares you with the ID card used to register, and will only let you in if they match."