World's First Human-like Kidneys in grown Pigs

In a significant breakthrough, Chinese scientists have for the first time in the world successfully created kidneys with human cells in pig embryos -- a big advance that may one day pave the way for human organ transplantation and tackle shortages.

When transferred into surrogate pig mothers, the developing humanised kidneys had normal structure and tubule formation after 28 days.

This is the first time that scientists have been able to grow a solid humanised organ inside another species, though previous studies have used similar methods to generate human tissues such as blood or skeletal muscle in pigs.

The researchers focused on kidneys because they are one of the first organs to develop, and they're also the most commonly transplanted organ in human medicine.