Climate Change can alter the risk of Succumbing to Infectious Diseases

Increasing climate change conditions may raise the risk of infectious diseases that can prove deadly to humankind, finds an alarming study.

The study, published in the scientific journal Ecography, detailed a Europe-wide investigation on the prevalence of protozoans, bacteria and viruses potentially pathogenic to humans and domestic animals in birds and bats in varying climatic conditions. The prevalence of many of these pathogens was associated with temperature or rainfall.

The new study compiled information on the occurrence of over 75 pathogenic microbes across Europe from almost 400 bird- and 40 bat species.