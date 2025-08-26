Between flood and survival: Life on the edge of Yamuna river

“Take COVID, for example: migrants were treated harshly, yet within a month many went back to the same cities for work, because economic survival is their top priority. The question is what makes them so resilient that, despite everything, they keep coming back?”

Singhal talked about the limited choices migrants face. “In their villages, they might own land, but farming barely pays. They can grow enough to eat, but not enough to build a life, like sending their kids to a good school or saving for the future. Schools in many rural areas hardly function; there are not even teachers. Farming in Delhi gives them more income and more opportunities for their children. Over time, they lose ties with their villages, and going back is no longer an option.”

Daniel, however, added that the state cannot evade responsibility. “It is the government’s duty to plan for migration, but we still don’t have any official data or policy to guide us…not even an estimate of how many climate migrants India will have by 2050. This shows a failure to forecast or prepare. Migrants keep coming and they can. Migration is a fundamental right. If people are settling in unsafe or high-risk areas, it is not their fault.”

“Migrant workers are not a burden; they’re key contributors to the economy. If you provide them with decent infrastructure, their output will only increase. The state must ensure that citizens, wherever they move, are not excluded from their fundamental rights,” he added. “When people are forced to leave their homes due to climate change events such as floods, droughts or storms, it isn’t just because of natural disasters. They are forced to move out because of poverty, joblessness, and social exclusion,” said Daniel. “Climate acts as a stress multiplier, worsening existing hardships and pushing people to look for alternatives. Many who come from non-hazardous areas, where they’ve never faced floods or cyclones, move to cities like Delhi or Mumbai, only to find themselves in equally or more vulnerable situations.”

“Take COVID, for example: migrants were treated harshly, yet within a month many went back to the same cities for work, because economic survival is their top priority. The question is what makes them so resilient that, despite everything, they keep coming back?”

Singhal talked about the limited choices migrants face. “In their villages, they might own land, but farming barely pays. They can grow enough to eat, but not enough to build a life, like sending their kids to a good school or saving for the future. Schools in many rural areas hardly function; there are not even teachers. Farming in Delhi gives them more income and more opportunities for their children. Over time, they lose ties with their villages, and going back is no longer an option.”

Daniel, however, added that the state cannot evade responsibility. “It is the government’s duty to plan for migration, but we still don’t have any official data or policy to guide us…not even an estimate of how many climate migrants India will have by 2050. This shows a failure to forecast or prepare. Migrants keep coming and they can. Migration is a fundamental right. If people are settling in unsafe or high-risk areas, it is not their fault.”

“Migrant workers are not a burden; they’re key contributors to the economy. If you provide them with decent infrastructure, their output will only increase. The state must ensure that citizens, wherever they move, are not excluded from their fundamental rights,” he added.