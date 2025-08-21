In the land where gods reside, glaciers are retreating, increasing the risk of avalanches and glacial lake floods

Warnings in a foreign language

In Ghinghran village, tin roofs rattled under rain mixed with hail during this reporter’s April visit, and it poured almost daily. As she packed household items, Gayatri Devi, wife of village head Molfa, said, “When sudden, intense rain starts in Mana, we fear something bad will happen. Sometimes heavy rain dislodges chunks of the glacier. But whatever happens, we will not leave.”

Molfa pointed out that rainfall alerts, sent as SMS in English, often go untranslated. “These should be in the local language,” he said, stressing the need for safe community shelters stocked with ropes, stretchers, first-aid kits and mountaineering gear. He added that disaster readiness should extend across nearby villages, with trained volunteers on standby.

One such volunteer is Vijay Butola (30) of Lata, a trekker trained in Himalayan search and rescue by the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering. He has taken multiple training courses and learnt skills like rope work to avalanche rescues. All of it is self-funded; neither the government nor the local administration provided him any training, he said.

In the 2021 floods, when the Rishiganga bridge collapsed and Raini was cut off, Butola and the State Disaster Response Force built a 150-metre zipline to move rescuers and supplies. The next night, he helped mark a makeshift helipad for air evacuations. For nearly a month, he stayed in the field.

Butola’s village, Lata, sits high above the Dhauli Ganga, its steep approach leaving visitors breathless. In February 2021, this river had turned violent alongside the Rishiganga. At its source, the Raikana glacier, Vasudhara Tal is quietly expanding. Yet even informed locals like Molfa and Butola had never heard of the lake, naming only well-known ones like Satopanth and Roopkund. In this landscape, knowledge about the most immediate risks remains patchy, even among those most likely to face them.