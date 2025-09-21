Hundreds of Thousands Mobilize Worldwide to ‘Draw the Line’ for Climate Action and Justice

Ahead of this month’s United Nations General Assembly and November’s UN Climate Change Conference in Brazil, climate and social justice defenders around the world are taking part in a global week of action culminating in weekend events “to draw the line against injustice, pollution, and violence—and for a future built on peace, clean energy, and fairness.”

Hundreds of thousands of people in more than 100 countries are expected to take part in this weekend’s demonstrations, which will mark the climax of the ”Draw the Line” week of over 600 worldwide actions.

Actions are set to take place in cities including Berlin, Buenos Aires, Dhaka, Istanbul, Jakarta, Johannesburg, London, Manila, Melbourne, Mumbai, Nairobi, New Delhi, New York, Paris, São Paulo, Suva, Tokyo, Wellington, and Belém—where the UN Climate Change Conference, also known as COP30, is scheduled to kick off on November 10.

“United under a call from Indigenous leaders of the Amazon and the Pacific, people across more than 90 countries are joining marches, rallies, strikes, and creative actions to demand an end to fossil fuels, a just transition, and real climate justice,” Draw the Line said in a statement.

“The mobilizations highlight escalating climate impacts, rising food and energy costs, deadly floods and heatwaves, and growing insecurity driven by fossil fuels and conflict,” the campaign added. “Protesters are also uplifting community-led solutions: renewable energy systems, debt cancellation, fair taxation, and land rights for Indigenous peoples and traditional communities.”

According to the climate action group 350.org: