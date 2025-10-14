As Winter Approaches, Delhi's air Quality Continues to Deteriorate

New Delhi, Oct 14: As temperatures begin to dip in the national capital, the city's air quality has started to worsen significantly, raising concerns among residents and environmental experts alike. A dense layer of smog is gradually blanketing Delhi, with several parts of the city now experiencing poor air quality levels.

According to data recorded on Tuesday morning, the average Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi stood at 201, falling into the 'Poor' category. Most areas in the city are currently witnessing AQI levels ranging between 200 and 300, indicating a clear decline in air quality as winter sets in.

Even iconic landmarks such as the India Gate are not immune to the effects of pollution. A thick haze has visibly enveloped the area, diminishing visibility and posing health risks, especially for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory issues.

Recent data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) suggests that this trend is likely to continue. On Monday, Delhi recorded an AQI of 189, up from 167 on Sunday, both of which fall under the 'Moderate' category. However, projections from the Centre's Air Quality Early Warning System indicate that air quality is expected to enter the 'Poor' category by Tuesday. This would mark the first time since June 11, when the AQI reached 245, that the capital's air quality deteriorated to such levels.