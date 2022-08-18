Saints clash in Ayodhya over temple funds

Two groups of 'sadhus' clashed over the share of temple offerings in Ayodhya on Thursday.

The incident took place at Narsingh temple under Ayodhya Kotwali Police Station when explosion-like sounds were heard.

According to the police, the fight broke out between the temple Mahant and its priest over an issue that started a couple of months ago.

Circle Officer Rajesh Tiwari said: "There was a dispute over the ownership and possession of the temple for the offerings and the income. We have detained both the parties involved in the clash."

The police officer, however, denied that any bombs had exploded during the clash.

He said that some crackers were burst to create fear, adding the matter was being investigated. (AA/IANS)