Russia-Ukraine War: Kremlin would 'consider' Putin-Biden meeting at G20

Moscow would not turn down a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, at the G20 meeting next month, as per Russia's Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, media reports said.

Moscow was open to talks with the west on the Ukraine war but had yet to receive any "serious offers" to negotiate, Lavrov said in an interview on Russian state television, The Guardian reported.

He said US officials including the White House's national security spokesperson, John Kirby, had said the US was willing to engage in discussions but Russia had refused.