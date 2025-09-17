Rs 23 lakh recovered from bank lockers of arrested ACS officer Nupur Bora

Guwahati, Sep 17: The sleuths of the Chief Minister's vigilance cell seized at least Rs 23 lakh on Wednesday from two bank lockers of the arrested Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer Nupur Bora, officials said.

The bank lockers were in Barpeta district, and the officers of the CM vigilance cell went there today.

Since her arrest two days ago, Bora has been quizzed by the investigating officers to unearth the money trail involved in the illegal transfer of land while she was posted in the Barpeta district.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said stringent legal action would be pursued against Bora, who was taken into custody for allegedly amassing assets vastly disproportionate to her known sources of income.

Bora, posted as Circle Officer in Goroimari under Kamrup district at the time of her arrest, was found to possess wealth nearly 400 times higher than her official earnings.