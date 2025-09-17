Gwalior Horror: Woman Shot Dead by Husband in Broad Daylight

Arvind Parihar shot dead his wife, Nandini Kewat, outside Gwalior’s Roop Singh Cricket Stadium
This happened because of her Facebook video with friend Ankush Pathak
Nandini had repeatedly complained to police about harassment, threats, and abuse by Arvind
In a chilling incident of domestic violence, a 34-year-old man fatally shot his wife in broad daylight outside Gwalior’s Roop Singh Cricket Stadium on September 12. The accused, Arvind Parihar, opened fire on his wife, Nandini Kewat, killing her on the spot. During interrogation, police said Parihar displayed no remorse. Instead, he reportedly smiled and told officers that he felt “relieved and free from daily quarrels” after the crime.
Police investigations revealed that the murder was triggered by a Facebook video Nandini had posted just four days earlier. In the video, she was seen celebrating the birthday of her close friend, Ankush Pathak. Officials said that they allegedly had romantic ties with each other.
On the day of the incident, Nandini had visited the Superintendent of Police’s office along with Ankush to file a complaint against her husband. As they were returning in a rickshaw, Arvind intercepted them near Roop Singh Cricket Stadium. Arvind then drew a pistol and fired multiple shots at his wife. Four bullets hit Nandini. She was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.
Even as Nandini lay bleeding, Arvind went live on Facebook, brandishing his pistol and claiming that his wife had filed false complaints against him under the influence of her boyfriend. Witnesses said he calmly sat beside her body, daring anyone to come near. When police arrived, he even pointed his pistol at them before being overpowered and arrested after a tense standoff.
Arvind and Nandini first met in 2022 at a beauty parlour and married in 2023 at an Arya Samaj temple, despite knowing each other’s past. Nandini was a divorcee, while Arvind was already married with two children. Soon after marriage, their relationship soured. Both accused each other of infidelity and often exchanged insults on social media.
Nandini repeatedly complained to police about harassment. In one instance, she alleged that Arvind tried to run her over with a car. She also accused him of making AI-generated obscene photos and videos of her and circulating them online. Just days before her death, on September 9, she visited the SP’s office again, alleging threats and continued abuse.
Police revealed that Arvind belongs to a farming family in Putthi village, Pichore, which owns about 60 bighas of land. He lives with his parents, brothers, first wife, and two children in Dabra. Arvind once attempted to contest for a district panchayat seat but withdrew. Despite his rural and political connections, his personal life was marred by violence, jealousy, and repeated criminal allegations.
After the murder, a dispute arose over the custody of Nandini’s body. Her father, Brijmohan Kewat, initially refused to accept it, saying Arvind’s in-laws should perform the last rites. However, Arvind’s family declined. Ankush, her friend, offered to claim the body, but police refused due to protocol. Eventually, after persuasion, the body was handed over to her father. The post-mortem was conducted on September 13.
The brutal daylight murder in one of Gwalior’s busiest areas has sparked outrage. Citizens and activists have questioned why Nandini, who had repeatedly approached the police for protection, was left vulnerable despite multiple complaints. The fact that Arvind executed the crime so openly—after issuing threats and facing prior arrests—has raised serious concerns about women’s safety and police responsiveness. [Rh/VP]
