Gwalior Horror: Woman Shot Dead by Husband in Broad Daylight

In a chilling incident of domestic violence, a 34-year-old man fatally shot his wife in broad daylight outside Gwalior’s Roop Singh Cricket Stadium on September 12. The accused, Arvind Parihar, opened fire on his wife, Nandini Kewat, killing her on the spot. During interrogation, police said Parihar displayed no remorse. Instead, he reportedly smiled and told officers that he felt “relieved and free from daily quarrels” after the crime.

Police investigations revealed that the murder was triggered by a Facebook video Nandini had posted just four days earlier. In the video, she was seen celebrating the birthday of her close friend, Ankush Pathak. Officials said that they allegedly had romantic ties with each other.

On the day of the incident, Nandini had visited the Superintendent of Police’s office along with Ankush to file a complaint against her husband. As they were returning in a rickshaw, Arvind intercepted them near Roop Singh Cricket Stadium. Arvind then drew a pistol and fired multiple shots at his wife. Four bullets hit Nandini. She was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

