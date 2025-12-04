LIC Invested Over ₹48,284 Crore into the Adani Group, Finance Ministry Reveals

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) invested ₹48,284.64 crore into the Adani Group as of 30 September 2025. The information was made public by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as written reply to a Lok Sabha question raised on 1 December 2025. The announcement follows a report published by The Washington Post in October 2025, which revealed that the state-run life insurance company had invested around $3.9 billion (~₹32,000 crore) to refinance Gautam Adani’s corporate debt.

The total investment by LIC – ₹38,658.85 crore in equity and ₹9,625.77 crore in debt – was distributed across seven companies run by the Adani Group: Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Total Gas Ltd., Adani Green Energy Ltd., Adani Energy Solutions Ltd., Adani Ports Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), Ambuja Cements Ltd. and ACC Ltd.

The reply further stated that LIC had invested ₹5,000 crore in secured Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) issued by APSEZ in May 2025. The earlier Washington Post report stated that LIC had financed a bond of $585 million (~₹5,000 crore) issued by Adani Ports against a pile of existing debt. The total debt investment made by LIC in APSEZ and Adani Ports totalled to ₹9,625.77 crore.