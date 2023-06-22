1st in-ear wearable device to help decode long Covid-related brain fog

An American digital health company has developed a 24/7 in-ear wearable device that measures blood flow to the head and helps understand the mechanisms behind long Covid-related brain fog.



The device by STAT Health can predict symptoms such as dizziness, brain fog, headaches, fainting, and fatigue that occur upon standing.



These are common symptoms for illnesses like long Covid, postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS), and other orthostatic (caused by standing) syndromes.



The STAT wearable is the world's smallest, and even smaller than some invisible-in-the-canal hearing aids. It can be worn in-ear 24/7 - even while sleeping and showering.

STAT uses an optical sensor instead of ultrasound and taps into a shallow ear artery to measure a proxy to ultrasound-derived cerebral blood flow -- the blood supply to the brain in a given period of time.