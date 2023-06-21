Yoga Day being held at 12,044 'Amrit Sarovars' in UP

The International Yoga Day is being observed at all the 12,044 Amrit Sarovars across Uttar Pradesh, a state government spokesman said.



The Uttar Pradesh government has directed that besides being developed as rural tourism hubs, the area around these ponds should also serve as Yoga centres.



According to the state government spokesman, all Amrit Sarovars in the state have been cleaned and spruced up for the event on Wednesday.



The department has also asked officials concerned to take photographs of the Yoga Day events at the Amrit Sarovars in villages and upload them on social media. Participants should also be encouraged to take photographs under the 'Selfie with Yoga' (Amrit Sarovars) programme.