Ex-England skipper lauds the action in the India-England Test series

By Aira Nicole Caldito
India and England had some of the most exciting cricket series in recent memory with their recent Test series. They drew the series after India won the final Test by six runs through Mohammed Siraj’s inspired performance. It was a superb 2-2 series that could be considered this year’s flagship series in the Test format.
It was an epic context that had each of the five Tests going into the final day. Some individual and collective performances stood out for both countries. India was quite impressive, considering they had multiple veteran stars pull out of the Test, leading to a young Shubman Gill serving as the star player and captain.
Across the series, India and England had close clashes. It is a series worth re-watching, not just for the Stake news. With many Indian stars pulling out of the team, some cricket fans expected this to be a dominant England win. That did not happen because India was there every step of the way.
Before this series, they struggled against New Zealand and Australia. They needed those humbling losses, as they bounced back against England. Of course, they did not end up winning the series, but they at least drew against another top country.
In terms of entertainment value, it was one of the most impressive series of the year. Some people, like ex-England captain Michael Atherton, even said that it reminded them of the 2005 Ashes between England and Australia. That is a huge compliment for both sides because that series is often considered amongst the best cricket series ever.
Of course, Atherton sees the 2005 series as the pinnacle of excitement for English cricket. However, his comparison of this series between England and India is a good sign for how good this series was. It is still fresh in people’s minds, so they do not have the entire picture yet.
Despite that, it is already getting comparisons to the 2005 Ashes. Atherton said this, but he made sure to point out that 2005 was still the best. He said, ‘No, I don’t think the quality was as good as ’05. I mean, I don’t think I’ll see a better series than the ’05 Ashes. One team on the rise, one great team on the decline, an emerging team with absolutely great players at the top of their game’.
That kind of praise is huge for the England and Indian teams, as they look to continue being the best versions of themselves. It is difficult to stack up to the previous eras, but that performance already reminded some people of a high level of cricket.
Since this series is still fresh in people’s minds, there is no consensus yet. However, those who watched the series in real time, like Atherton, can agree that it was one of the best series in recent years.
If this trend continues to gain traction in people’s minds, it will be a series that 2025 is known for. It is already making waves in today’s cricket, so it will continue to become one of the shining examples of high-level cricket.
