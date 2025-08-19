Ex-England skipper lauds the action in the India-England Test series

India and England had some of the most exciting cricket series in recent memory with their recent Test series. They drew the series after India won the final Test by six runs through Mohammed Siraj’s inspired performance. It was a superb 2-2 series that could be considered this year’s flagship series in the Test format.

It was an epic context that had each of the five Tests going into the final day. Some individual and collective performances stood out for both countries. India was quite impressive, considering they had multiple veteran stars pull out of the Test, leading to a young Shubman Gill serving as the star player and captain.

It was one of the greatest cricket series in recent history

Across the series, India and England had close clashes. It is a series worth re-watching, not just for the Stake news. With many Indian stars pulling out of the team, some cricket fans expected this to be a dominant England win. That did not happen because India was there every step of the way.

Before this series, they struggled against New Zealand and Australia. They needed those humbling losses, as they bounced back against England. Of course, they did not end up winning the series, but they at least drew against another top country.

In terms of entertainment value, it was one of the most impressive series of the year. Some people, like ex-England captain Michael Atherton, even said that it reminded them of the 2005 Ashes between England and Australia. That is a huge compliment for both sides because that series is often considered amongst the best cricket series ever.