More information on route of Moosewala killers: Police

The police have got input about the route on which the culprits came and escaped after killing the singer-turned-actor-politician Sidhu Moosewala, Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Toora said on Wednesday.

"We have got input about the route on which the culprits came and escaped after committing the crime. We also have information on how they did a recce of the area before committing this crime," Toora told the media in Mansa in his first interaction after the crime that occurred on May 29.

He said it was the work of organized criminals and gangsters. "Probe is going fast, we have taken two persons lodged in jails on production warrant and one accused has been arrested. We are interrogating them. Many teams, including technical and cybercrime, are working on various angles."

The SSP said the police have got vital leads in the case. "It is learned that Delhi Police have taken Lawrence Bishnoi on remand. The Mansa police will also make him join the probe."

Meanwhile, Moosewala's family left for Sri Kiratpur Sahib with his ashes from Musa village for immersion.

In less than 24 hours after his security was curtailed by the government, Moosewala, who was cremated in his native village on Tuesday, was shot dead by gangsters close to his village in broad daylight. He was 29 years old.

After the crime, the Chief Minister announced the setting up of a judicial commission under the chairmanship of a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to probe the case.

The Chief Minister, while acceding to the request of Balkar Singh Sidhu, the father of the slain singer, said the state government will be requesting the Chief Justice of the High Court to get the case enquired into by a sitting judge.

Mann said the state government will ensure full cooperation with this inquiry commission, including roping in any of the central agencies like the National Investigation Agency (NIA). (AA/IANS)