Navratri festivities in MP marred by communal clashes and death

Untoward incidents, including the death of a girl, an acid attack on a woman, and clashes were reported during the 10-day long Navratri celebrations in Madhya Pardesh which culminated on Wednesday with the burning of effigies of demon king Ravana and his brothers, sources said on Thursday.

Amid controversies over ID cards made mandatory at the garba venues, an 11-year-old girl, who was watching the progress in Indore, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on the last day. During a medical examination, the doctors detected a bullet-like object in her skull, which was removed during the autopsy. The police suspect the victim died in a celebratory firing.