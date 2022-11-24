Virginia: Multiple Killed Walmart Shooting

At least 10 people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a Walmart in Chesapeake located in the US state of Virginia, police said on Wednesday.



According to Chesapeake police, a call reporting the shooting came in at 10.12 p.m. on Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency.



A police spokesman said that the suspect, believed to be the store manager, opened fire then shot himself dead, reports the BBC.



The shooting was believed to have happened inside the store, and that the suspect acted alone, the spokesman added.



The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. More details are awaited.