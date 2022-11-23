'Chief Twit' Elon Musk cuts perks of Twitter employees

Twitter boss Elon Musk has cut company perks for employees, including wellness, productivity, home internet, training and development, outschools, daycare, and quarterly team activities, according to an internal memo seen by The Verge.

"Allowances will be reevaluated over time and may be added back when the company's financial situation improves," it reads.

Meanwhile, Musk has publicly expressed a desire to improve the social network's direct messages work.

According to The Verge, Musk told his employees that the company would encrypt DMs and work to add encrypted video and voice calling between accounts.