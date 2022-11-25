Mehrauli Horror: Five sharp-edged knives recovered from Aaftab's house

Delhi Police have recovered five sharp-edged knives from the rented accommodation of Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, who is accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into 35 pieces, sources said.
Teams of Delhi Police visited Aaftab's house in Chattarpur on Wednesday.
"Five knives were recovered during the search on Wednesday... It is not yet clear if they were used in dismembering Shraddha's body. The knives have been sent for forensic examination," the sources said.
Meanwhile, a polygraph test on Aaftab is presently underway at the forensic science laboratory (FSL) in Rohini.
Official sources said that a pre-medical session to gain some preliminary information which will be later used to develop diagnostic questions, as well as a scientific session was conducted on Aaftab at the FSL office on Tuesday evening.
The sources said that the polygraph and a narco test are imperative in this case, as Aftab, during interrogation, was deceptive and tried to mislead the interrogators.
Aftab Ameen Poonawalla, accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, on Tuesday told a metropolitan magistrate in Saket court that he was provoked because of which he hit her.
"I was provoked because of which I hit," said Poonawalla in Saket court where he was produced before a metropolitan magistrate through video conferencing as his police custody ends on Tuesday, claimed his lawyer.
The court had extended his police custody by four more days.
During the hearing, the judge asked Aftab if he was mistreated during questioning or had any issues.
"Aftab told the court that he was cooperating but he can't recall everything at once and will inform as and when he does. He also told the judge that he was provoked because of which he hit," said his lawyer, Avinash Kumar.
