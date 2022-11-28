Mehrauli Horror: Aaftab's polygraph tests to continue

"The remaining polygraph test shall be conducted on Monday. A few things are yet to be completed. And for a narco test, a polygraph test is mandatory," said Rajnish Kumar Singh, Assistant PRO, FSL, Rohini.

Aaftab's polygraph test began on Tuesday. However, the test was postponed due to his health conditions.

The police are reportedly asking Aaftab as many as 50 questions to unearth the entire murder plot hatched by him.

On Saturday, a Delhi court sent Aaftab to 14-day judicial custody.

During the last hearing on November 22, Aaftab had told the court that he was provoked by Walkar, but after that, he went silent.

"Aaftab told the court that he was cooperating, but he can't recall everything at once and will inform as and when he does. He also told the judge that he was provoked because of which he hit Shraddha," his lawyer, Avinash Kumar, had said.