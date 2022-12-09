Singapore: Indian-origin 'Psycho-lover' gets jailed for starting a fire

An Indian-origin man was sentenced to six months in prison on Friday for starting a fire outside his ex-girlfriend's fiance's flat in Singapore on their wedding day.

Surenthiran Sugumaran, 30, was convicted in October after he pleaded guilty to one charge of committing mischief by fire, The Straits Times reported. Sugumaran found out via an Instagram post that his former girlfriend was getting married to Mohammad Azli Mohammad Salleh.

Following this, Sugumaran, seething with rage and jealousy, locked the front gate of the victim's flat located on the 12th floor and started a fire outside the unit on March 12. After starting the fire, Sugumaran who was clad in a black hoodie walked down to the 12th storey and took the lift to the ground floor. He threw the lighter into the bushes before returning home.