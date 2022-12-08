Psycho lover murders school boy in Uttar Pradesh

The Kanpur police have arrested the accused in the murder of Ronil Sarkar, a student of Class 12 at Dr. Virendra Swaroop Education Centre, who was killed in Kanpur, 35 days ago.

Following a fresh probe by a team of cyber experts from Hyderabad, police managed to zero in on the murder accused based on a WhatsApp conversation between the accused and a girl who used to attend computer classes with Ronil at an institute in Shyam Nagar.

The police identified the accused as Vikas Yadav, 23, of Shyam Nagar. Vikas confessed before the police that he suspected Ronil had a relationship with a girl who had rejected his proposal in the past.