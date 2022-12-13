Couple Alleges Baby Swapping at Lucknow's RMLIMS

A couple has alleged baby swapping by staff of the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) in Lucknow.



The couple alleged that the staff exchanged their baby boy with a girl and also took Rs 1,200 bribe before handing over the new-born girl to them.



However, RMLIMS authorities have denied the allegation and have ordered an inquiry into the bribery charges.



In a complaint to head of obstetrics and gynaecology department Prof Smriti Agarwal, Kamal Kumar Rawat, said his wife Resham Rawat had delivered a baby boy in the hospital on December 9.



The paper they got after the delivery had 'boy' mentioned on it. But the staff there later replaced the new-born with a baby girl and put a 'cross' mark on the word 'boy'.



"I want my baby back and the money I have given to the staff," said Rawat, in the complaint letter.



However, the authorities denied the allegation of baby swapping after verifying the documents.



They said there is only one OT in the hospital and doctors and staff, who were present there on the time of delivery, have confirmed that the woman had given birth to a baby girl and all documents, barring only one, have mentioned the same.



In one of the documents, a staff by mistake filled in the details of another child which was corrected immediately.



"We managed to convince the couple that the mother had given birth to a girl," said a senior officer, adding that the allegation of bribery, however, is being probed.



RMLIMS spokesperson Nimisha Sonkar said: "An inquiry has been ordered. Action would be taken after investigation. " (SJ/IANS)