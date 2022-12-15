Delhi: Minor Sodomised by Madrasa Teacher

A 12 year-old boy was sodomised repeatedly by a Ulema (teacher) in a North-Delhi Madrasa, an official said on Thursday.



The boy was studying in Al-Jamiatul Islaniatul Arabia Qasimul-Uloom Madrasa since August 2021.



A manhunt has been launched to nab the 24 year-old accused, Mohd Isran, a resident of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, who is still at large, police said.



Police said that a case has been registered under sections 377 (unnatural offences) and 506 (criminal intimidation) read with 6 Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on December 14 at Sarai Rohilla police station.



In an FIR registered at Subzi Mandi police station, the minor had alleged that Irfan used to come to his room around midnight every second or third day and take him to his room.



"He used to make me unconscious, undress me and then do wrong things with me," stated the FIR.



Sagar Singh Kalsi, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) said that the accused had sodomised the victim multiple times.



His assaults used to leave me writhing in pain. He would threaten me not to reveal anything to anyone," the boy stated in the FIR, accessed by the IANS.



On being victimised again on December 7 and 8, the body left for his home. Observing that their son looked depressed and withdrawn, the parents coaxed him to speak up, at which the boy revealed the horrific details, following which they approached the police. (SJ/IANS)