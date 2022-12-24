Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar arrested for loan fraud in old case

Nupower Renewables, Supreme Energy, Videocon International Electronics Ltd, and Videocon Industries Ltd were also named as accused in the FIR.

Dhoot allegedly invested crores of rupees in Nupower, months after the Videocon Group got Rs 3,250 crore as a loan from ICICI Bank in 2012.

The CBI official said that they will produce Kochhar and her husband before a court and will seek their custodial remand.

"We have also conducted search operations at their premises and have recovered a few documents connected to the case." (KB/IANS)