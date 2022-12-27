Delhi Police nabs 7 drug peddlers in separate raids

At least seven drug peddlers have been arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police in three separate operations, an official said on Monday.

A senior police officer said the operations were carried out under 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' of Delhi Police.

In the first operation, a police team nabbed a drug peddler Mukesh Singh who was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head from Jehanabad in Bihar.

Singh was earlier convicted by a court that sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 10 years and had also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him.