Russia-Ukraine War: Fierce fighting in Bakhmut, defiant Ukrainians celebrate Christmas

Ukraine’s military said its forces have inflicted “heavy losses” on pro-Moscow troops in continued fierce fighting around the strategic eastern town of Bakhmut, with an official saying that dozens of Russian soldiers had been killed over the past 24 hours.

The comments come on December 25 after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed in his Christmas Eve address that “we will bring back freedom” to the country following a fresh round of Russian attacks that killed at least 16 people and wounded more than 60 others in the Kherson region.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview that Moscow is ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war that began with his February 24 invasion, but he claimed that Ukraine and its Western allies have refused to engage in talks.