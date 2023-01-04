Delhi Women Death Case: No sign of her having alcohol in autopsy report, claims Anjali's family

The family members of Anjali, who died after being dragged by a car, said on Wednesday that it was not an accident but a murder.



"It is not an accident but a planned murder," said the family members of Anjali, who was dragged for about 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala under the car.



Talking to media, Bhupendra Singh Chaurasia, a family member of the deceased, who had Anjali's autopsy report in hand said that the post-mortem report showed no signs of her having alcohol.



"It is a pre-planned murder. Anjali's ribs were exposed from the back of the chest. Her lungs were exposed and out," said the kin of the deceased.



The family's statement comes after Nidhi, a friend of Anjali's who was with her during the January 1 night, said that Anjali was drunk and not in her senses. However, the official confirmation on the findings and final opinion of the post-mortem is still awaited.



"She had consumed a lot of alcohol. We even had a fight over who would drive the scooty. She was not at all in her senses. Before that accident, she was about to ram into a truck but I somehow managed to apply the brakes on time even as I was seated behind her... and we got saved," Nidhi had claimed, while recalling the incident.



Chaurasia said that the autopsy report has suggested that no abnormality has been detected and no alcohol was found in the abdomen region.



"The brain is still missing and it fell off from the skull in the Kanjhawala area. There are a total of 40 injuries out of which 20 to 25 are grazed abrasions. There were 14-15 injuries after her death. Some of the injuries were inconspicuous due to blackening, smudging, and brush burn effects," said Chaurasia, while reading the autopsy report.



He even questioned that when two friends were together in such a brutal accident, how is it possible that one managed to escape without any injuries. (SJ/IANS)