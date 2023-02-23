Gurugram: Delhi student raped for a year by Instagram 'friend'

A girl student from Delhi was allegedly repeatedly raped in Gurugram for over a year by her Instagram "friend", police said on Thursday.



The victim reported the matter to the police after the accused blackmailed her on several occasions and even threatened to kill her.



According to the complaint filed by the BA first-year student on Wednesday, she had come in contact with the accused Abhishek, a resident of Gurugram, in July 2020 through social media. He had then called her to meet and they met in a park in Gurugram for the first time.



"In September 2021, we met again in MGF Mall from where he took me to a guest house in DLF Phase 2 area where he forcibly developed physical relations without my convent. He raped me repeatedly on several occasions. Finally, I mustered courage and reported the matter," the victim told the police.



Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused under Section 6 of POCSO Act as the victim was minor in a 2020 and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at DLF phase 2 police station on Wednesday.



"We are searching for the accused and he will be behind the bars soon," said a police officer.



(SJ/IANS)