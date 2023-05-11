India records 57% of all fraud incidents as 'platform' frauds

About 57 per cent of all fraud incidents in India are now 'platform' fraud, a novel form of economic crime that involves fraudulent activities associated with social media, e-commerce, enterprise and fintech platforms, a report showed on Thursday.



More than 26 per cent of Indian organisations lost over $1 million due to platform fraud, and 44 per cent of the perpetrators were found to commit fraud for financial gain, according to PwC's second edition of 'Global Economic Crime and Fraud Survey 2022: India Insights'.



The findings showed that 99 per cent of fraud incidents in the past 24 months have been on platforms such as financial, social media, goods, enterprises, media sharing, knowledge sharing and services.



Economic crime and fraud continue to be a significant challenge for Indian companies, with 66 per cent of organisations experiencing at least one form of economic crime in the past two years.



"The emergence of and surge in e-commerce, contactless payments, home delivery models, remote working, etc., have not only led to various platform-based innovations but also opened avenues of entry for fraudsters," said Puneet Garkhel, Partner and Leader, Forensics Services, PwC India.