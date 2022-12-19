Global e-commerce revenue falls by $250 billion in 2022

After registering years of impressive growth, global e-commerce revenue sank $250 billion (year-over-year), falling from $3.84 trillion in 2021 to $3.59 trillion this year which is a first for the industry, a report showed on Monday.

Supply chain issues, inflation, rising digital advertising costs, and changed consumer behavior have all had their share in the first-ever e-commerce revenue drop, according to data presented by AugustaFreePress.com.

The initial forecast from the 'Statista Digital Market Outlook' projected $380 billion more revenue in 2022 than a year ago.