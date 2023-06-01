K'taka HC urges Centre to make necrophilia an offence

The Karnataka High Court in a recent order has opined that it is high time that the Central government makes amendments to the law to make necrophilia an offence.



The court also urged the Central government to either amend IPC Section 377 or introduce a separate penal provision to criminalise necrophilia.



The division bench headed by Justice B. Veerappa and Justice T. Venkatesh Naik stated: "The Central government is hereby recommended to amend the provisions of the IPC as stated supra in order to protect the dignity of the body of the deceased, in order to ensure to protect persons right of life includes right of his dead body as contemplated under Article 21 of the Constitution of India within a period of six months."



The bench gave the order while looking into the case of the murder and rape of a young woman from Tumakuru district of the state.



The court has awarded life imprisonment to the accused Rangaraju a.k.a. Vajapayee for the murder charge.