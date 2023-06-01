Amit Shah directs stern, swift action to stop violence in Manipur

Shah arrived in Imphal on Monday night and held over two dozen meetings intended to curb the ethnic violence that has ravaged the state since May 3, leaving at least 75 dead and over 300 injured.



Moreh, 110 km from Imphal, is one of the oldest international trade points in India along the border with Myanmar, with the city of Tamu on the other side.



The India-Myanmar Friendship Bridge connects Moreh to Kalewa in Myanmar's Sagaing Division. Members of many communities, including Tamils, Nepalis, Biharis, Rajasthanis, Bengalis, Punjabis, besides Meitei and Kuki, had been living together here for many years but after the violence began, thousands left it and took shelter in several areas, including inside Myanmar, after their houses were set afire.



The border town is one of the most affected areas in the recent ethnic hostilities. During his visit to the two districts, Shah met the affected families and also attended peace talks.



Meanwhile, sporadic firing between security forces and suspected militants were reported from different districts.



An exchange of fire took place at Litanpokpi village in Imphal East district, leaving a civilian injured in the gun battle. A gunfight between militants and security forces was also reported from Sugnu in Kakching district on Tuesday night. (IANS/NS)