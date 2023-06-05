Doctor accused of stalking by a chemist

On Saturday, a female chemist from Zundal reported a doctor to Niryanagar for stalking and sexual abuse.

According to the 30-year-old woman's FIR with Adalaj police, the accused, Raj, and Soni have been her family doctor since 2016 and have friendly relationships with other family members.

In 2019, Soni disclosed to the complainant that he had recently broken up with another woman and needed her emotional assistance.

According to the complainant, she made the decision to stand with him, and they grew close. She said that they were only friends and that they never had a romantic relationship.

When her engagement to another man was fixed in 2021, Soni became enraged and began threatening her. Soni also had arguments with her fiancee , and in the end, the couple decided to call it quits.