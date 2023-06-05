Love Poems Discovered At Odisha Train Crash Site Dispersed On Tracks

Less than 48 hours after the train crash, which was described as one of the worst in Indian railway history, rescuers combed through the victims' belongings at the rail mishap site in Odisha's Balasore district. They found scattered sheets of paper with Bengali love poems written on them lying on the tracks next to a crumpled coach of the Coromandel Express.

The notes on the torn diary pages, which had drawings of elephants, fish, and the sun on the other side, were likely penned by a passenger whose identity is still unknown during their free time.