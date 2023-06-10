Mira Road Case : Manoj Sane claimed himself as HIV positive

Manoj Sane admitted to authorities that he had HIV and that he never had a personal relationship with Saraswati Vaidya, who is suspected of killing her and dismembering her body. Police discovered Saraswati's decaying body at the couple's home on Mira Road outside of Mumbai, and Sane was then taken into custody.
Sane had previously asserted that Saraswati committed suicide. He claimed he chopped up the body and boiled it in a pressure cooker to dispose of it because he was afraid the police would accuse him of killing Saraswati.
According to police sources, the accused is very intelligent and attempting to "mislead them" despite having no criminal history. They claimed that Sane frequently alters his statements and refutes them.
After Saraswati Vaidya's chopped and boiled body parts were discovered in a flat in Maharashtra's Thane district, Manoj Sane (56), was detained.
Blood and chopped body parts were discovered inside three buckets that the police discovered in the apartment's kitchen. Sane also concealed some body parts in the buckets and pressure-cooked some body parts. Numerous cans of air fresheners were also discovered in numerous rooms of the apartment that the accused had allegedly used to mask the odour, according to the police.
It is quite difficult to identify Saraswati because the culprit, Manoj Sane, divided her body into several pieces, according to police sources. Identification has proven to be particularly challenging because of the considerable dismemberment and the fact that the body parts were cooked in a pressure cooker. The DNA test will be an important piece of evidence in this situation.
Once DNA testing and other procedures are complete, the woman's remains will be given to her sisters for final rites in accordance with their wishes.