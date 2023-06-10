Mira Road Case : Manoj Sane claimed himself as HIV positive

Manoj Sane admitted to authorities that he had HIV and that he never had a personal relationship with Saraswati Vaidya, who is suspected of killing her and dismembering her body. Police discovered Saraswati's decaying body at the couple's home on Mira Road outside of Mumbai, and Sane was then taken into custody.

Sane had previously asserted that Saraswati committed suicide. He claimed he chopped up the body and boiled it in a pressure cooker to dispose of it because he was afraid the police would accuse him of killing Saraswati.

According to police sources, the accused is very intelligent and attempting to "mislead them" despite having no criminal history. They claimed that Sane frequently alters his statements and refutes them.