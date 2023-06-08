Mumbai : A man chopped his live in partner body, boils them

Reminiscences of the horrifying Shraddha Walkar murder case came back when decomposing body parts were removed from a home in Mumbai in plastic bags and bedsheets. In that case, a man was arrested for killing his live-in partner, chopping up her body, and even boiling some bits in a pressure cooker.

According to a senior official at the Naya Nagar police station, the victim, 32-year-old Saraswati Vaidya, was discovered in her apartment on the seventh floor of a residential building in the Geeta Nagar neighbourhood on Mira Road late on Wednesday.

According to the official, Vaidya had been in a live-in relationship with her lover, Manoj Sane, 56, for the previous three years. During that time, the couple had been residing in the rented apartment.

According to the official, building residents who noticed a foul smell emanating from Vaidya and Sane's flat called the police to report the scene.

Officers arrived and found Vaidya's decomposing body, which had been cut up into several parts. The woman was brutally murdered, according to Mumbai's Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Jayant Bajbale.