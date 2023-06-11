Over the years, considerable progress has been made in addressing child labour. International conventions such as the International Labour Organization's Convention No. 182 have been instrumental in shaping legislation and policies worldwide. However, numerous challenges persist, including weak enforcement mechanisms, poverty, lack of access to quality education, and the complexities of global supply chains that perpetuate child labour.

World Day Against Child Labour encourages governments, organizations, and individuals to redouble their efforts in combating child labour. Strategies must encompass poverty alleviation, strengthening legal frameworks, promoting education, and ensuring robust enforcement of child protection laws. Collaborative initiatives involving governments, civil society organizations, businesses, and consumers are crucial to addressing the root causes of child labour and creating sustainable solutions.

On World Day Against Child Labour, let us renew our commitment to protect the rights of children worldwide. By raising awareness, taking collective action, and promoting sustainable development, we can pave the way for a future where every child is free from the shackles of child labour.