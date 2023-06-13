Woman kills mother, brings body in bag to B'luru police station

The victim and Senali's mother-in-law fought almost every day and at one point, Biva Pal had also threatened that she would consume sleeping pills and commit suicide.



The police added that Senali, frustrated with the daily quarrels, forcefully made her mother consume 90 sleeping pills and when the victim complained about stomach ache, she allegedly killed her by strangulating her with a dupatta.



Later, the accused had stuffed the body into a trolley bag along with the photo of her father, came straight to Mico Layout police station.



The police have arrested the accused and taken up investigation. (IANS/NS)